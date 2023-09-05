Alcaraz Vs. Sinner: i due giovani talenti già ai vertici della classifica ATP

English Version

Alcaraz Vs. Sinner: the two young talents already at the top of the ATP rankings.

There is no doubt that Federer’s retirement, Nadal’s physical problems (his participation in the now upcoming Roland Garros is still uncertain) and Djokovic’s suboptimal form (just defeated in the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters 1000) have paved the way for a new generation of tennis players. The names that have emerged in recent years are many, from Rune to Auger Aliassime to Musetti and Hurkacz. But, to date, there are two youngsters who enjoy the greatest favor among experts: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz born in 2001 and 2003, respectively. The Italian and the Spaniard have already crossed paths on several occasions, resulting in hard-fought challenges. And the tennis predictions on PokerStars only confirm how great balance reigns between the two.

Sinner, the South Tyrolean of records

Italy has in Sinner the true flagship of its tennis movement. There are several records broken by the tennis player born in the province of Bolzano. First of all, he is the youngest tennis player from Belpaese to have won a tournament on the ATP circuit, and the only one to have managed to win four tournaments in the same season (starting with Umag, continuing with Washington and Sofia, and ending in Antwerp). Jannik also holds the record of the youngest Italian to enter the top 100 and later the top 50 and top 10 rankings.

Other records? Youngest to reach the quarterfinals in one of four Grand Slam tournaments (the 2020 Roland Garros) to be a Masters 1000 finalist and to win at least one match in the Round Robin of the ATP Finals. The only “flaws” in a fantastic career so far? Not having yet won a Masters 1000 and not having yet landed in a semifinal of the 4 major tournaments. In fact, he has stopped in the quarters at both the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. But the 7 titles he has won, and his current eighth position in the ATP rankings, bode well for a bright future. He is currently number 8 in the world.

Alcaraz, the Spaniard’s new world number 1

Alcarez’s growth has been even more surprising than Sinner’s. The Spaniard has reaped the benefits of work that began at an early age (at age 5 Carlos picked up his first ATP points), being able to count on a coach like Juan Carlos Ferrero. Raised in the myth of the tennis world’s most famous compatriot, Rafa Nadal, Alcaraz seems to have already acquired the Mallorcan’s stubbornness and defensive ability, Djokovic’s speed of movement, and Federer’s skill at the net. A winning mix that, despite his defeat in Rome a few days ago, puts him rightfully among the favorites for Roland Garros.

His rise to the top of the rankings (he has just regained the first position) has been meteoric. By February 2022 he was already in the Top 20 (the youngest person globally to do so) despite not even reaching the age of 19. Instead, he won the US Open at that age. He is also the youngest tennis player to win an ATP tournament, reach the quarters in a Major, and become No. 1 in the rankings. Today he has 10 titles, including four Masters 1000s.