Alcaraz Vs. Sinner: i due giovani talenti già ai vertici della classifica ATP

Non c’è dubbio che il ritiro di Federer, i problemi fisici di Nadal (è ancora incerta la partecipazione all’ormai imminente Roland Garros) e la forma non ottimale di Djokovic (appena sconfitto nei quarti di finale del Master 1000 di Roma) abbiano aperto la strada a una nuova generazione di tennisti. I nomi emersi negli ultimi anni sono tanti, da Rune ad Auger Aliassime, fino a Musetti e Hurkacz. Ma, a oggi, sono due i giovani a godere dei maggiori favori degli esperti: Jannik Sinner e Carlos Alcaraz nati, rispettivamente, nel 2001 e 2003. L’italiano e lo spagnolo si sono incrociati già in diverse occasioni, dando luogo a sfide combattutissime. E i pronostici tennis su PokerStars non fanno che confermare come tra i due regni grande equilibrio.
Sinner, l’altoatesino dei record
L’Italia ha in Sinner il vero fiore all’occhiello del proprio movimento tennistico. Sono diversi i record infranti dal tennista nato nella provincia di Bolzano. Si tratta, innanzitutto, del più giovane tennista del Belpaese ad aver vinto un torneo del circuito ATP, e l’unico a essere riuscito a conquistare 4 tornei nella medesima stagione (iniziando da Umago, proseguendo con Washington e Sofia, per terminare ad Anversa). A Jannik spetta anche il primato del più giovane azzurro a entrare nella top 100 e, in seguito, nella top 50 e tra i primi 10 del ranking.
Altri record? Il più giovane a raggiungere i quarti di finale in uno dei 4 tornei del Grande Slam (il Roland Garros 2020) a essere finalista di un Masters 1000 e a vincere almeno una partita nel Round Robin delle ATP Finals. Le uniche “pecche” in una carriera finora fantastica? Non aver ancora vinto un Master 1000 e non essere ancora approdato in una semifinale dei 4 tornei principali. Si è infatti fermato ai quarti sia all’Australian Open, che al Roland Garros, a Wimbledon e agli US Open. Ma i 7 titoli vinti, e l’attuale ottava posizione nella classifica ATP, fanno presagire un futuro luminoso. Attualmente è numero 8 del mondo.
Alcaraz, lo spagnolo nuovo numero 1 del mondo
La crescita di Alcarez è stata ancora più sorprendente di quella di Sinner. Lo spagnolo ha raccolto i frutti di un lavoro iniziato già da piccolo (all’età di 5 anni Carlos ha raccolto i primi punti ATP), potendo contare su di un allenatore come Juan Carlos Ferrero. Cresciuto nel mito del connazionale più famoso del mondo del tennis, Rafa Nadal, Alcaraz sembra aver già acquisito la caparbietà e la capacità difensiva del maiorchino, la velocità di movimento di Djokovic e l’abilita sotto rete di Federer. Un mix vincente che, nonostante la sconfitta maturata a Roma pochi giorni fa, lo inserisce di diritto tra i favoriti del Roland Garros.
L’ascesa ai vertici della classifica (ha appena riconquistato la prima posizione) è stata rapidissima. Nel febbraio 2022 era già nella Top 20 (il più giovane a livello mondiale a esserci riuscito) pur non avendo neppure raggiunto i 19 anni. A quell’età ha invece vinto gli US Open. È anche il tennista più giovane ad aver conquistato un torneo ATP, a giungere ai quarti in un Major e a divenire numero 1 della classifica. Oggi conta 10 titoli, inclusi 4 Masters 1000.
English Version
Alcaraz Vs. Sinner: the two young talents already at the top of the ATP rankings.
There is no doubt that Federer’s retirement, Nadal’s physical problems (his participation in the now upcoming Roland Garros is still uncertain) and Djokovic’s suboptimal form (just defeated in the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters 1000) have paved the way for a new generation of tennis players. The names that have emerged in recent years are many, from Rune to Auger Aliassime to Musetti and Hurkacz. But, to date, there are two youngsters who enjoy the greatest favor among experts: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz born in 2001 and 2003, respectively. The Italian and the Spaniard have already crossed paths on several occasions, resulting in hard-fought challenges. And the tennis predictions on PokerStars only confirm how great balance reigns between the two.
Sinner, the South Tyrolean of records
Italy has in Sinner the true flagship of its tennis movement. There are several records broken by the tennis player born in the province of Bolzano. First of all, he is the youngest tennis player from Belpaese to have won a tournament on the ATP circuit, and the only one to have managed to win four tournaments in the same season (starting with Umag, continuing with Washington and Sofia, and ending in Antwerp). Jannik also holds the record of the youngest Italian to enter the top 100 and later the top 50 and top 10 rankings.
Other records? Youngest to reach the quarterfinals in one of four Grand Slam tournaments (the 2020 Roland Garros) to be a Masters 1000 finalist and to win at least one match in the Round Robin of the ATP Finals. The only “flaws” in a fantastic career so far? Not having yet won a Masters 1000 and not having yet landed in a semifinal of the 4 major tournaments. In fact, he has stopped in the quarters at both the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. But the 7 titles he has won, and his current eighth position in the ATP rankings, bode well for a bright future. He is currently number 8 in the world.
Alcaraz, the Spaniard’s new world number 1
Alcarez’s growth has been even more surprising than Sinner’s. The Spaniard has reaped the benefits of work that began at an early age (at age 5 Carlos picked up his first ATP points), being able to count on a coach like Juan Carlos Ferrero. Raised in the myth of the tennis world’s most famous compatriot, Rafa Nadal, Alcaraz seems to have already acquired the Mallorcan’s stubbornness and defensive ability, Djokovic’s speed of movement, and Federer’s skill at the net. A winning mix that, despite his defeat in Rome a few days ago, puts him rightfully among the favorites for Roland Garros.
His rise to the top of the rankings (he has just regained the first position) has been meteoric. By February 2022 he was already in the Top 20 (the youngest person globally to do so) despite not even reaching the age of 19. Instead, he won the US Open at that age. He is also the youngest tennis player to win an ATP tournament, reach the quarters in a Major, and become No. 1 in the rankings. Today he has 10 titles, including four Masters 1000s.